Governor asks Sainik School principal  to rejuvenate school activities

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Governor BD Mishra has asked East Siang Sainik School Principal Commander Praveen Kumar Pola and his team to rejuvenate the school activities and take the standard of the school to new heights.

Interacting with the school principal, who called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, the Governor emphasized that after the disruption due to Covid-19 pandemic, the principal and his team must now work with renewed zeal and enthusiasm.

He asked the principal to have a good liaison with the state Education department and the district authorities for expediting the infrastructure development of the school.

The governor advised him to ensure that the cadets, during their schooling at Niglok, Sainik School, attain the essential qualities of humanism, scientific tamper and the spirit of inquiry and reform.

“Sainik School must prepare their students, inter alia, for a career in defence forces by training them in physical fitness, mental robustness, academic knowledge and esprit-de-corps. Nationalism should be the prime pursuit for our cadets while preparing for joining the Indian defence forces,” the governor said.

The governor further said that healthy social approach and helping attitude are the foremost tenets on which the personality growth of the cadets must be cast in the Sainik School.

“Students must be guided to imbibe the habit of community service, rationalism, discipline, honesty and righteousness and cultivate the mission of ‘Nation First”, he stressed.

Commander Pola assured the governor to rise to the occasion and the expectations of the state and the parents of the cadets in letter and spirit.

Commander Pola of the Indian Navy Education branch had assumed the charge of principal on 2 September this year. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)