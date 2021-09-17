Yape conferred with National Florence Nightingale Award

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Assistant Nursing Superintendent of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Rubu Yape has been conferred with the National Florence Nightingale Award -2020 in recognition of her meritorious performance in 28 years services in nursing career.

Yape was among the 51 awardees of the country, who were honoured with the National Florence Nightingale Awards by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual award giving ceremony on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Nursing Kijum Karga, Registrar of Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Council (APNC) Rikbin Zirdo and executive members of Trained Nurses Association of India, AP state branch

have congratulated Yape for the prestigious achievement.

“She is known for her sincere and dedicated service in different field, such as clinical, operation theater and in the dedicated Covid hospital,” the APNC said in a press release.

“The entire nursing fraternity of Arunachal is very proud for her achievement and considered it as an encouragement and morale booster for upcoming nursing personnel,” it added.