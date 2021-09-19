40 youths de-addicted at Jongphohate community de-addiction camp under Yatdam circle

CHANGLANG, 18 Sep: A total of 40 youths have been successfully de-addicted at the Jongphohate community de-addiction camp under Yatdam Circle in Changlang district and it is the sixth village to become “100 percent drug free” under the ‘Nasha mukt bharat’ initiative of the district administration.

By the end of September, four new villages will start de-addiction activities in community mode to take forward this momentum of de-addiction to various parts of the district, reports the DIPRO.

Speaking on the occasion, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo emphasized the need to not re-start drug usage after completion of the course. He warned anti-social elements of strict provisions under the NDPS Act.

EAC (headquarters) Mary Taloh praised the villagers for their enthusiasm and making the project successful.

Khimiyang EAC Todak Riba lauded the villagers for motivating other parts of the district and said that ‘villagers are also starting community level de-addiction activities in their village jurisdiction now.’

Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav exhorted de-addicted youths and women SHGs to make best use of the poultry unit provided by the district administration. The DC also gave emphasis on Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, wherein a few agriculture projects will be prioritized in recently de-addicted villages. (DIPRO)