TCS provides financial assistance to college to hire guest lecturers

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 18 Sep: The Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) has provided financial aid raised through crowdfunding to Daporijo Government College Principal Dr Tagio Kodak for hiring guest lecturers.

The financial assistance has been provided on being informed about the shortage of lecturers in the college by the college authority, said TCS secretary-general Lardik Kare.

Kare urged the state government to look into the problems of the college, especially the shortage of lecturers for its smooth functioning.