Drug awareness cum ‘Safai Abhiyan’ conducted at Gandhi Park

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Continuing with the ‘Say No to Drugs and Itanagar Safai Abhiyan,’ the Itanagar Capital Region district administration, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Coordination and Rehabilitation Division (NCORD) and Corporator of Ward No 8, Ruhi Tagung organised a social service cum drug awareness session at Gandhi Park here on Saturday as part of the ongoing celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang said that it is the duty of every citizen to realize their duty towards their state and their capital.

“Through such platforms, we can only encourage people to come forward and do their share in making our state drug free and clean, but it ultimately requires a collaborative effort from all sections of society,” said the mayor.

He also highlighted the various initiatives of the state government to make the state better and corruption free.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom appealed to all to work with the theme ‘Say no to drugs and Itanagar Safai Abhiyan’ in its truest sense.

NCORD State Nodal Officer and Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Oli Koyu informed about the programmes and policies of the state government.

Highlighting the legal aspect regarding punishment of drug addicts up to 1-3 years and various drug related offenses under various sections of the NDPS Act, he informed that a state policy has been framed and the narcotics department will function independently in the state.

He also informed that it is important to give up the social stigma attached with drug addicts ‘as it can be cured like a disease with the support of the family and society as a whole.’

He said drug menace and cleanliness both need collaborative efforts from all.

MO (RBSK) Dr Pulin Kabak Nabam highlighted the health aspect of a drug addict which ‘gradually kills the body then the mind and then the person.’

She explained how it affects the central nervous system thereby affecting their sense of understanding, which eventually results in losing ability to understand anything.

Earlier Corporator Ruhi Tagung urged all to actively participate and to continue with the same zeal and enthusiasm in the coming days too.

Jeki Kayi and Sonam Yangfo, both residents of Ward 8 also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)