Governor urges IOCL to contribute to state’s socio-economic development

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Governor BD Mishra urged the India Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to contribute to the socio-economic development of the people of Arunachal.

Mishra urged the IOCL to take up projects under its corporate social responsibility programme, especially in the health and education sectors, and to revamp the traditional handloom and handicrafts.

On Friday, IOCL Director (Human Resource) Ranjan Kumar called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about IOCL’s operations and obligations in Arunachal.

The governor emphasized on the need of opening more retail outlets of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders to enhance the living standard of the people.

“When LPG cylinders are made available to every household, the pristine glory of our forest will be restored as it will counter the rampaging deforestation in the state,” he said, and suggested the IOCL director to open more LPG bottling plants in Arunachal, preferably in centrally located places, like Bhalukpong, Pasighat, Tezu and Deomali.

The governor also stressed on absorbing qualified local youths in the PSU.

The IOCL director, who was accompanied by the IOCL’s State Head G Ramesh, assured the governor to provide best service to the people of Arunachal. (PRO to Raj Bhawan)