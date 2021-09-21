Heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore seized in Assam

Diphu/Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) Police seized 412 kilograms of heroin, estimated to be valued at Rs 3.5 crore in the international market, and arrested two persons in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Monday for possessing the contraband, an official said.

Acting on information, police stopped a vehicle coming from Manipur at Laharijan check post under Bokajan police station and seized the drug hidden in 30 boxes of soap.

Two occupants of the vehicle, who were taking the heroin to Guwahati from Manipur, were arrested, the official said.

In another incident, three persons were arrested from Guwahati on the charge of transporting betel nuts illegally from Meghalaya to Barpeta in Assam.

Police also seized their vehicle laden with betel nuts at Garchuk in Guwahati.