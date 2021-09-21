Jitendra Chaudhary new CPI(M) Tripura unit secretary

Agartala, Sep 20 (PTI) Prominent tribal leader and former minister Jitendra Chaudhary was appointed the new state secretary of the CPI-M in Tripura, a party statement said.

Chowdhury was appointed as state secretary on Sunday for an interim period until the next state conference of the party is held, the statement said.

The post was vacant after the death of Gautam Das on September 16 at a private hospital in Kolkata after being infected with COVID-19.

Chaudhury had served as minister in four successive Manik Sarkar cabinets from 1993 till 2014.

Talking to reporters after his appointment as new Tripura CPI(M) secretary Chowdhury alleged that the law and order has collapsed after the BJP-IPFT government came to power in the state and his principal task would be to restore democracy in the state and organise a strong democratic movement.

He said the Trinamool Congress has “no base” in Tripura and they have come to the state to “fish in troubled waters”.

Chaudhury, at present, is the president of Tripura Rajya Gana Mukti Parishad, CPI(M)’s tribal wing and National convener of the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Mancha (AARM).