Manipur guv launches ‘school on wheels’ for children in relief camps

IMPHAL, 5 May: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday launched a ‘school on wheels’ initiative to reach out to students staying in relief camps in the ethnic violence-hit state, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Uikey during the launch of the programme at Bal Vidya Mandir complex said that the school bus, equipped with a library, a smart TV, computer and sports items, will visit relief camps along with a teacher.

“The incidents which started on 3 May last year affected thousands of people, especially students of the state,” the governor said, adding, “The ‘school on wheels’ scheme will reach out to students and impart them with necessary education.”

Stating that she understands the pain and sorrow of the displaced persons, the governor said that she had instructed the chief minister and the chief secretary to initiate a process for permanent settlement for the displaced people staying in relief camps.

The initiative is implemented by the Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikas Samiti, which decided that children staying in relief camps should not face any kind of inconvenience, the governor said.

Around 18,000 students are currently staying in 480 relief camps.

More than 219 people have been killed and thousands displaced from homes after ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 last year. (PTI)