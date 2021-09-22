Building owners oppose RoW

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Sep: The commercial building owners of Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa under the banner of Capital Complex Commercial Building Owners’ Welfare Association(CCCBOWA), led by president Nabam Nikia and general secretary Kipa Simi, in a meeting here on Sunday, resolved to strongly oppose the Itanagar Capital Complex DC’s 21 December, 2020 order and proposed Model village-Papu Nallah flyover.

Objecting to phase-wise construction of four-lane from Papu-Nallah to Banderdewa proposed with 13.5/12 metre right of way (RoW), contrary to 12/12 RoW at Itanagar, commercial building owners urged the CCCBOWA to take up their common causes.

The owners got agitated after Nikia and Simi informed about their discussion with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on in December, wherein he had agreed that work should be taken up

with mutual understanding of the government and land owners. The duo also informed that the structures to be demolished were assessed by the PWD, estimates vetted by the finance department and submitted to the central government, which has sanctioned about Rs 90, 69,79, 764 crore for break-up of LA and utility shifting cost as per Union MoRTH order dated 30.11.16.

The owners also opposed as to why buildings are being demolished without shifting utility services for which funds have been given by the GoI.

Legal consultant Kamal Saxsena pointed out at discrepancy in categorising the lands and assessment rates of buildings in this hilly area and no highway passes through the heart of the city considering the multifaceted affects.