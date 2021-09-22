‘Initiate transfer and posting of overstaying officers’

ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: The Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has on Tuesday, appealed to the chief secretary to ensure strict implementation of the circular issued by his office on 18 August, 2021 and initiate transfer and posting of those Class-A officers who are over staying in a single place of posting.

In a representation to the CS, the association claimed that “officers of various departments are overstaying in a single place of posting using political power.”

“This is the main reason behind rampant corruption, nepotism and favouritism,” the AACWA alleged and demanded rationalized transfer and posting of all Class-A officers.