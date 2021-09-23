World Rose Day observed to create awareness on cancer

ITANAGAR, Sept 22: The All Nyishi Students’ Union’s (ANSU) women wing and the All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union (ALSDSU) observed World Rose Day by organizing an awareness camp on cancer, here at the Tomo Riba Institute for Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on Wednesday.

Tertiary Cancer Centre (TCC) Nodal Officer Dr Sam Tsering informed that as per the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) in Bangalore, Papumpare district recorded the highest incidence of cancers of stomach, liver, cervix, thyroid and ovary in the country.

Among the districts, “Papum Pare recorded the highest incidence of female cancers and second highest incidence

of male cancers in the country,” Dr Tsering said.

“Cancer is basically treated by surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. The state government is providing free chemotherapy to all APST cancer patients and regular government employees and their dependents under the CM’s Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme. Cancer surgery and radiation therapy are covered under the CMAAY,” he added.

World Rose Day for cancer patients is observed in honour of Melinda Rose, a Canadian girl, who was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer when she was just 12 years old. Despite having only a few more weeks to live, her undying spirit, courage and hope, is remembered by all. Her kindness and hope in such difficult times of her life worked as an inspiration for World Rose Day.

The ANSU women wing, led by its general secretary Joram Minu and ALSDSU women cell, led by its vice president Khoda Yallam, later distributed roses and fruits to all the cancer patients and interacted with the patients and wished them a speedy recovery.