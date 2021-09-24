144 CrPC clamped in Kora, Bilat circles

PASIGHAT, Sep 23: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh has imposed Section 144 CrPC in Kora and Bilat circles, in apprehension that there may be breach of peace and tranquillity in the two circles “due to public gatherings.”

Assembly of four or more persons without prior permission has been prohibited in the two circles, and carrying of any lethal weapons, sharp objects and arms has been banned. Entry of non-residents in the areas without any valid reason has also been prohibited.

The order, which came into effect on 23 September, will remain in force until further orders. (DIPRO)