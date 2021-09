MECHUKA, 23 Sep: Members of the public health & engineering department (PHED) and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) carried out a social service here in Shi-Yomi district recently as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The participants cleaned the littered areas extending from the PHE complex to the gurudwara, covering a distance of 15 kms.

Awareness was also created on keeping Mechuka town, which is a tourist hotspot, neat and clean. (DIPRO)