Gov seeks help in promoting state’s green cover

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Governor BD Mishra urged union MoS for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Kumar Choubey to help Arunachal Pradesh in “promoting forest areas and in afforestation programmes to recover the green cover of jhum cultivated areas.”

The governor said this when Choubey called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. He also requested for special assistance in maintaining the exotic flora and fauna of the state in a planned manner.

Mishra also shared his concern for the welfare of the forest guards of wildlife sanctuaries.

Informing that the state government has efficiently implemented schemes under the National Food Security Act, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the Antyodaya Anna Yojana in the wake of the Covid pandemic, Mishra requested Choubey, who is also the MoS for consumer affairs, food & public distribution, to enhance the foodgrain allocation for the state, and spoke about the challenges in the implementation process.

The union minister assured the governor that he would take up the issues and explore ways to expeditiously address them.

MoS for edn calls on gov

Union MoS for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar also on Thursday called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan, and the two discussed promotion of education and development of infrastructure in the state.

Informing that the state government has declared 2021 as the ‘Year of Education’ and has launched ‘Mission Shiksha’, Mishra urged Sarkar to “render support in terms of the essential resources for the mission.”

The governor also informed the union minister that “there are some proposals pending with the central departments for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas for Arunachal Pradesh,” and sought the minister’s assistance in addressing the issues and sanctioning the proposals.

“Due to its vastness, Arunachal Pradesh requires two extended campuses of Rajiv Gandhi University, and a proposal to this effect is lying with the University Grants Commission,” Mishra added, and requested the minister to facilitate expediting the proposal. (Raj Bhavan)