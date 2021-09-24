44 Covid cases reported on Thursday

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: The state reported 44 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, of whom 14 are symptomatic.

Tirap recorded the highest 11 cases, followed by nine cases in the ICR and eight cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 8.9 percent, Tirap reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.

A total of 59 patients in various health facilities across the state were also declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

A total of 2,823 samples were collected from the entire state on the day (see full bulletin).