‘Freedom 2 walk & cycle’ event to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniv

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: A ‘Freedom 2 walk & cycle’ event to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is going to be held on 2 October as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

On Thursday, Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom convened a meeting here with ISCDCL CEO Dahey Sangno, EAC Datum Gadi and other stakeholders to discuss the preparations for the event.

Sangno informed that the event is being organized to promote the healthy habits of walking and cycling. He sought cooperation from all stakeholders and urged them to “ensure mass participation of people right from 7 to 75 years of age.”

He said that interested persons may participate in either walking or cycling. “The cycling event is being organized in collaboration with the Itanagar Cycling Club,’ he said.

Gadi informed that the event would be flagged off from Niti Vihar and culminate at DKCC.

The corporators of Ward 1 to 12 assured to ensure successful conduct of the event. (DIPRO)