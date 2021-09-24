Union min lays foundation for developing Parshuram Kund

[Karyir Riba]

WAKRO, 23 Sep: Union DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy laid the foundation for the development of Parshuram Kund here in Lohit district on Thursday, in the presence of union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat.

The project for developing the holy site has been sanctioned under the central government’s pilgrimage, rejuvenation and spiritual augmentation drive (PRASAD) scheme, and the total cost of the project is believed to be Rs 3,787.74 lakhs.

Reportedly, various initiatives, such as development of the existing kund, viewing gallery, tourist information centre, modern and better pilgrim facilities, among others, will be taken up as part of the project.

Among many other dignitaries, CM Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mein, MP Tapir Gao, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, tourism advisor Laisam Simai, PHED Minister Wangki Lowang and various MLAs and panchayat leaders were present at the event.