SHA joins Ayushman Bharat celebration

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Health Agency (SHA), under the banner of the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Society, joined the National Health Authority (NHA) in celebrating 23 September as Ayushman Bharat Diwas with ‘Arogya Manthan 3.0’ to mark the three years of implementation of the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Matri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the country.

The function was attended by three directors, Dr M Lego (DHS), Dr R Doye (DME) and Dr Emi Rumi (DFW), along with the staff of the SHA.

In their addresses, the directors lauded the work of “the medical coordinators and arogyamitras, who are the field-level workers, for the successful implementation of the scheme at the empanelled hospitals.”

Medical coordinators Drs D Sachdev, Abel Modi and Namgey R Dhipu from Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, and KDZ District Hospital, Tawang, respectively, were felicitated along with the best performing arogyamitras Michi Novin, Topi Lollen, Khintum Lama and Wangjun Wangsam of TRIHMS, Radhe Yallo of the DCH in Chimpu, Kumpu Taya, Koj Nabin and Tamo Robin of RKMH, Itanagar, Junki Sonar and Trisna Sonar of BPGH, Pasighat, and Tsering Peton of KDZ DH, Tawang.

SHA CEO Dr Nabam Peter said that the Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated to “increase awareness about the flagship schemes AB-PMJAY and the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), and to reach out to beneficiaries by informing them about their rights and entitlements.”

SHA technical consultant Jayanta Hazarika and SHA MO Dr Dusu Gambo highlighted the service coverage under the AB-PMJAY and the CMAAY, respectively, and informed that, out of 88,928 families identified for benefits under the AB-PMJAY, 8,576 families (25,429 individual members) have been verified “and the SHA has set a target of achieving 60,000 families verified by March, 2022, and in CMAAY more than one lakh families (4.45 lakhs individual members) have been enrolled.”

As many as 10,130 beneficiaries have availed benefits under either of the schemes at the empanelled hospitals (more than 30 hospitals within the state, including TRIHMS, RKMH, etc, and more than 27 hospitals outside the state, including the NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, the CMC, Vellore, the GNRC, Healthcity and Excelcare in Guwahati, etc).

As part of the celebration, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh were given the best performing state awards in gender equity by the NHA. The awards were presented virtually by union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of the MoHFW secretary, the NITI Aayog member (health) and the NHA CEO.