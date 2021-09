[Litem Eshi ori]

PASIGHAT, 23 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh’ boys’ and girls’ kho-kho teams on Thursday registered their first wins on the second day of the ongoing 40th National Under-18 Kho-Kho Championship at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

Both teams defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli in their respective matches.

On Friday, the state’s boys’ kho-kho team will meet Jharkhand, while the girls’ team will face off against Chattisgarh.