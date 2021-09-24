Awareness prog on crimes against women held

BOMDILA, 23 Sep: The women & child development department here in West Kameng district on Thursday conducted an awareness programme on ‘crimes against women and sexual harassment of women at workplaces’.

ICDS Deputy Director Lian Moyee made a presentation on crimes against women, elaborating the crimes that take place with women, and on the sections and punishment applicable for the crimes.

One-stop centre (OSC) case worker Tsering Penjom spoke on the types of harassment a woman encounters and how they are to be redressed, while case worker Tsering Peldon spoke on the roles and functions of the OSC and requested the participants to promote it, “so that if anyone encounters harassment, they can approach the centre for help.” (DIPRO)