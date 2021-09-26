Awareness prog on water catchment area protection held

KHONSA, 25 Sep: An awareness programme themed ‘Water catchment area protection-cum-plantation drive’ was organized at Chasa village, which is the catchment area of Khowathong village, in Tirap district by the PHE&WS department on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, PHE&WS EE Bamang Tasung highlighted the aims and objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and stressed the need to preserve water sources by protecting and developing the catchment areas.

He assured the residents of Khowathong and nearby villages that the PHE&WS department would provide sustainable drinking water to the villagers under the JJM, and sought their cooperation.

Kapu ZPM Wiram Matey spoke about the importance of the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), and appealed to all to register their names at the general hospital here to obtain CMAAY insurance cards.

Khowathong village chief Taiwang Lowang requested the people and leaders of Chasa village to protect the catchment area as it is the only source of drinking water for the people of Khowathong village.

Earlier, 800 saplings were planted in the catchment area during a plantation drive which saw the participation of the PHE&WS EE, chiefs, GBs, panchayat leaders and VWSC members of Chasa, Longo, Khowathong and Hollam villages. (DIPRO)