BJP observes Pt Upadhyaya’s birth anniv

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The state BJP observed the 105th birth anniversary of party ideologue Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya at its headquarters here on Saturday.

On the occasion, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge said that a programme called ‘Wall of Kindness’ will be launched on 2 October, coinciding with the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, to support the needy and economically weaker sections of the society. Under the programme, used utensils, clothes and other household items collected from the party workers will be distributed free of cost to them from 3 October onwards, he said.

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, Higher & Technical Education State Liaison Officer Dr AK Mishra, party leaders and workers attended the programme.

Earlier, Wahge along with MLA Nyamar Karbak and party functionaries distributed fruits to the in-patients at RK Mission Hospital.

The day was celebrated across the state by the party’s units at all levels.