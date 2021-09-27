A proud moment for the state

After a long wait, the underpass at Bank Tinali, Itanagar, has been opened for traffic on a trial basis. The work on the service lane continues and it is expected to be completed soon. This is the first underpass project to be taken up in the state. Therefore, it is a proud moment for every Arunachalee to witness the completion of such an important project. All the people involved in the project, including the PWD highway, contractor TK Engineering, the ICR administration and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who had personally monitored the project, deserve to be appreciated. Slowly but surely, several major important infrastructure projects are finally coming up in the state.

It seems that the era of failed projects is finally ending. Now the people of the state will be looking forward to early completion of the Hollongi greenfield airport and the remaining stretch of the four-lane highway, that is Package B (Papu Hill to Nirjuli) and Package C (Nirjuli to Banderdewa). Apart from these, there are several other infrastructure projects, especially PMGSY road projects, which are still failing to meet deadlines. Many of these projects have failed to be completed and in some cases the quality of work is very bad. The state government needs to seriously revamp the rural works department. This department has failed to meet the expectations of the people. CM Pema Khandu, who is known to take a tough stand against corrupt practices, should look into this matter. The failure to complete the PMGSY road projects is hurting the image of his government.