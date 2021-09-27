‘Maths is fun’ workshop underway

ROING, 26 Sep: As part of the ‘Read to Learn’ campaign of the Lohit Youth Library Network, a series of workshops titled ‘Maths is fun’ is being organized for the students of Class 7-12 of the government schools in Lower Dibang Valley district to help them recover from the stagnation in studies due to the Covid pandemic.

The first of the series of workshops was organized for the Class 7 students on 25 September, which 15 students from the Cheta government middle school and the Roing secondary school attended.

The workshop was conducted by IIT Kharagpur student and library volunteer Malothro Mena.

Activities highlighting the interesting aspects of numbers, mathematics puzzles, guessing games and paper folding geometry were organized among the students. (DIPRO)