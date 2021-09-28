5 women shuttlers from state to represent India at world c’ship

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Five women badminton players from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to represent the country at the BWF World Senior Badminton Championship to be held in Spain from 28 November to 4 December.

The players are Yupu Boni, Mapung Pangia, Bamang Yase, Pema Lodon and Yania Tania.

While Boni will take part in both singles and doubles events in the 35 years category, Pangia and Yase will participate in the doubles 35 years category. Lodon and Tania will take part in the doubles event in the 40 years category.

The selection trial was held in Goa from 19 to 23 September.