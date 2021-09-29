DC urged to reconduct interviews

BOLENG, 28 Sep: The Adi Students’ Union and its Siang district unit, along with Team Clean Siang District in a joint representation urged the Siang DC on Tuesday to reconduct the interviews for the posts of 12 UDCs, eight LDCs and 23 MTS’.

They stated that an order has been passed by the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court, directing the authority to reconduct the interviews following alleged corruption/malpractices by the competent authority.

The other demands that they placed were for early construction of the district’s mini-secretariat building and proper implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning Act, 2007 in Siang district.

Both the organizations said that “infrastructure development projects in Siang district are progressing at a snail’s pace, especially the establishment

of the mini-secretariat,” which they said is yet to be finalized and established. They urged the DC to initiate steps for early establishment of the mini-secretariat at a suitable place.

In the representation, they further stated that urbanization of a particular area without proper planning by the competent authority is not only encouraging the people to encroach on land but is also leading to development of the town in an unplanned/haphazard manner.