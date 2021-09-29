Market inspection carried out

SAGALEE, 28 Sep: The market survey-cum-inspection team of Papum Pare district, comprising Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, magistrate Techi Tamar, the Sagalee ASIF&CS and others conducted survey-cum-inspection at Sagalee and Leporiang markets on Monday.

The trading licences of all the shops were verified and the traders and shopkeepers were made aware of the importance of possessing and renewing trading licence. New and renewal forms were also distributed.

The team also visited a stone crushing unit, a coal tar manufacturing unit, an APMC market shed and two petrol pumps.

During the inspection, some bottles of illegal petrol and large quantities of beer and IMFL were seized from grocery shops and roadside dhabas. The trade development officer urged the traders and shopkeepers to refrain from selling unauthorized items like petrol, liquors and cannabis. (DIPRO)