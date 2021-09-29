MLA inaugurates buildings

LAZU, 28 Sep: MLA Chakat Aboh on Tuesday inaugurated three new buildings – the EAC office, a PDS storage godown, and a VIP suite at the inspection bungalow – here in Tirap district.

Responding to a public memorandum submitted by the GBs of Longliang and Lazu and the AOWA president, the MLA assured to include their demands in the next financial year.

Among others, Tirap DC Taro Mize, Lazu EAC (in-charge) DK Thungdok, SP Kardak Riba, Dadam ZPM Jamwang Lowang, HoDs and GBs were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)