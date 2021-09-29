Gov inaugurates national flag at war memorial

TAWANG, 28 Sep: Governor BD Mishra inaugurated and unfurled the national flag atop a 60 feet high mast at the Tawang war memorial on Tuesday.

He dedicated the high-mast flag to the nation in a function organized by the 190 Mountain Brigade and sponsored by the Flag Foundation of India (FFI).

“The national flag is a symbol of unity and integrity of our nation. It instils the spirit of nationalism, sacrifice and fraternity amongst the citizens and is the acme of belonging and integration among them,” the governor said.

He informed the gathering about the drill and protocol of the adornment of the national flag and asked the people to “abide by the laid down guidelines for its protocol.’

Mishra commended all the ranks of the 190 Mountain Brigade, under 4 Corps of the Indian Army, for installing the magnificent high-mast flag, and applauded the FFI for sponsoring the installation of the national symbol in the remote frontier state.

Among others, 4 Corps GOC Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, 5 Mountain Division GOC Maj Gen Zubin A Minwalla, representative of the FFI, local MLA Tsering Tashi, panchayat members, government officials, NCC cadets and students were present at the function. (Raj Bhavan)