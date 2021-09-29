Webinar on holistic nourishment for women held

RONO HILLS, 28 Sep: The education department, the career counselling cell and the Women Studies and Research Centre of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a National Commission for Women (NCW)-sponsored webinar on ‘Holistic nourishment for women’ on Tuesday.

Education HoD Prof Kesang Degi informed that the objective of the programme, held under the Poshan Abhiyan, was to improve the nutritional and reproductive health of women, while programme coordinator Dr Anga Padu said that the core objective of the webinar was to create awareness on holistic nourishment for women.

Addressing the gathering virtually, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that “it is the responsibility of men to look after the nutritional nourishment of women. If women are healthy, they can run the family happily.”

Senior Research Officer Dr Ashitosh Pandey informed that “the goal of the NCW is to influence the behaviour

of women in a positive direction for holistic development.”

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra said that “the welfare of the country depends upon the welfare of its people. Nutrition plays a crucial role in the life of women. Proper nutrition of women is associated with nutrition of children, as well. In an inverted sense, the malnutrition of women is connected to malnutrition of the child also.”

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that “the role of a woman is very complex and prominent in society in general and in a family in particular.” He suggested developing a model through which women can be provided complete awareness on cooking hygienic and nutritional food.

RGU’s psychology department’s senior research consultant Jnana Prabodhini and Dr Vanita Padwardhan provided “conceptual ideas on holistic nourishment, strategies for achieving holistic nourishment, and threats to women’s holistic nourishment.” They also spoke on how physical, emotional, social and moral development among women is essential for their holistic nourishment.

RGU Medical Officer Dr Chindei Kim Lhungdim said that “health is the state of complete physical, emotional and social wellbeing, and not merely an absence of disease or infirmity.”

She stressed on the impact of malnutrition and drugs consumption on the health of women.

BHU’s Home Science Department Professor Mukta Singh stressed on “facts and impact of nutritional management among women in their reproductive age having polycystic ovarian syndrome” and spoke about the current nutritional status of women in India.

The webinar’s co-coordinator Dr Anamika Yadav and Women Studies and Research Centre Director Prof E Hangsing also shared their views.