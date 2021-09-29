State reports 49 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: The state on Tuesday reported 49 fresh Covid-19 cases, 29 recoveries, and a death in Lower Subansiri district.

A 55-year-old man who had been admitted to the DCHC in Hapoli on 27 September died of Covid complications on the same day, according to the Covid bulletin issued by the health department. The death pushed the state’s Covid toll to 275.

Lohit reported the highest 12 fresh cases, followed by Lower Dibang Valley with eight cases. Lower Subansiri, Namsai and Tirap reported five cases each, while four cases were reported from the ICR.

Tawang and West Kameng reported two cases each, while one case each was reported from Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Siang, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri and West Siang districts.

A total of 2,414 tests were conducted on the day. The state currently has 338 active cases (see full bulletin)