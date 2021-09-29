Longding UD&H dept initiates waste segregation at source

LONGDING, 28 Sep: The urban development & housing (UD&H) department of Longding district initiated waste segregation at source (WSS) in the district under the Swachh Bharat Mission on Monday.

Resource persons, including UD&H AE Likha Tuma and JE Arjun Laa, created awareness on WSS and implementation of two dustbins system, and demonstrated how to segregate wastes into dustbins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials.

UD&H EE Nabam Kak urged the people to help make Longding “one of the cleanest towns not only in the state but in the entire country.” He also highlighted the importance of cleanliness and hygiene. (DIPRO)