DPCA Champion Trophy 2021 begins

ICC Knight Riders reach 52/1, trail ICC Royal Challengers by 210

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: ICC Royal Challengers made 262 for the loss of nine wickets in their first innings against ICC Knight Riders in the Donyi Polo Cricket Academy (DPCA) Champion Trophy 2021, which began at IG Park here on Tuesday.

Mapu Yigam gave his team ICC Royal Challengers a flying start with a quick-fire 102 off 128 balls after captain Kale Cheda won the toss and opted to bat first. His knock was studded with 19 fours and an over boundary.

Biki Kumar scored 58 runs from 142 balls (7×4), while Suraj Tayam made 31 runs from 44 balls. Tayam hit five fours.

Vipin Yadav also contributed valuable 21 runs from 25 balls and remained not out. He hit two boundaries and an over boundary.

S Chandan Kr Singh claimed a hat-trick of wickets, conceding 24 runs. He also bowled four maiden overs in his spell of 11 overs.

Atung Teli, Rakesh Kumar and Firoz Shah took two wickets each.

In reply, ICC Knight Riders made 52 runs at stumps, losing one wicket and were still 210 runs behind ICC Royal Challengers at the end of the day’s play.

Shaik Salam with 34 and Rakesh Kumar with seven runs were at the crease when the stumps were drawn.

The play will resume at 8 am on Wednesday.

Earlier, ANSU president Nabam Dodum, who declared the championship open, advised the youths to work hard for a better future in their chosen fields. The student leader assured the Itanagar Cricket Club of all possible help from his side in the future.

ANSU vice president Rahim Yangfo and other leaders of the union and cricket lovers attended the inaugural programme and witnessed the match.