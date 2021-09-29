TSD mourns member’s demise

ZIRO, 28 Sep: The Tanw Supun Dukun (TSD) here in Lower Subansiri district has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the demise of its information & communication (I&C) secretary and dedicated social worker Radhe Takha at the general hospital in Hapoli on Monday evening.

In a condolence message, the TDS recalled Takha as a sincere and dedicated social worker. He was associated with various NGOs, including the Radhe Hallu Welfare Committee as the general secretary, and with Apatani and Hindi films, and also worked for the people as ASM.

“Late Takha was one of the most active central executive body members of founding TSD team. He was given second chance to serve as I&C secretary of TSD in 2018, which he continued till his sudden demise,” the TSD said.

“His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the Apatani community. We have lost not only our most sincere colleague, friend and family man but a rare and good human being, which will be difficult to fill up in the days to come,” it said.