T&E inspector arrested for alleged rape of minor

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: Tax & Excise (T&E) Inspector Gengu Lombi (48) has been arrested by the police for the alleged rape of a minor over a period of two years.

While the ICR SP refrained from divulging details as it would give away the identity of the victim, he informed that an FIR was received against the alleged accused for the rape of a 15-year-old on 26 September.

The matter was disclosed to the complainant by the victim when she was asked by her father about her deteriorating health and regular stomach pains, the police said.

A case [ITA WPS C/No 147/2021 u/s 376 (2) (f) (n) (3) IPC r/w Section 6 POCSO Act] was registered and investigation was taken up by the women’s police station (WPS), Itanagar.

During the course of investigation, personnel of the WPS arrested the alleged accused on the same day.

The statement of the victim has been recorded and medical examination has also been done. The statement, u/s 164 CrPC, will be recorded by the court.

The alleged accused is currently in police custody for further investigation.

“The capital police are regularly taking strict action against crimes against children and strive to act against such heinous crimes,” the SP said.