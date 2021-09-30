ICC Knight Riders vs ICC Royal Challengers Test ends in a draw

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: The two-day second Donyi Polo Cricket Academy Champion Trophy ‘test match’ played between ICC Knight Riders and ICC Royal Challengers ended in a draw at IG Park here on Wednesday.

Resuming their play on Wednesday with an overnight score of 52 runs against ICC Royal Challengers, ICC Knight Riders made 344 runs (all out) in 82.3 over.

Shaik Salam hit 116 runs from 143 balls with help of 13 fours, while Song Tacho made 78 runs off 111 balls. He hit 10 fours and one six.

Chandan Kr Singh scored a quick fire 50 off 55 balls. His knock studded with five fours and three sixes. Captain Neelam Obi contributed 48 (7X4) runs to the team’s total.

For ICC Royal Challengers, Kengo Bam took four wickets, while Kale Cheda claimed three wickets. Tanmai Poul took two wickets and Suraj Tayam one.

In their second inning, ICC Royal Challengers made 62 runs from 19.3 overs.

Mapu Yigam hit 29 runs from 46 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes, while Chera Mapu made 19 (4X4) from 47 balls. Suraj Tayam scored 14 runs from 23 balls. He hit three fours.

For the ICC Knight Riders, Chandan Kr Singh and Firoz Shah took one wicket each.

Chandan Kr Singh was declared man of the match for his all-round performance.

Brief Scores:

1st innings:

ICC Royal Challengers: 262/9

ICC Knight Riders: 344 (all out)

2nd innings:

ICC Royal Challengers: 62/2