PM’s prog on mass awareness campaign for climate-resilient technologies held

BASAR, 29 Sep: ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region here took part in an online one-day PM’s programme on ‘Mass awareness campaign on large scale dissemination of climate-resilient technologies and methods’, which was organized by the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam on Tuesday last.

The programme was also attended by six ICAR regional centres and its 20 KVKs, along with 25,625 farmers/ farm women from the northeast region.

During the online programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with five innovative farmers of the country and launched 35 new crop varieties with special traits to address climate change.

The PM also virtually inaugurated the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management (NIBSM), Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and distributed ‘Clean Green Campus’ awards to four agriculture universities.

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also attended the programme.