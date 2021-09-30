Nari GHSS wins boys and girls U-17 kho kho tournament

LIKABALI, 29 Sep: Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Nari won both the boy’s and girls’ categories of the district level U-17 kho kho tournament and will represent Lower Siang in the state-level kho kho tournament.

Telam GHSS was the runners up in both the categories of the tournament.

Nari GHSS beat Telam GHSS 17-13 and 12-11 in the girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively in the finals played at Chidu-Chigo ground here in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

District Medical Officer Dr Nyage Geyi, who gave away the trophies and certificates to the winners and runners teams, encouraged the youngsters to play sports to stay physically fit, healthy, and mentally sound.

Retired joint director of school education, Monya Nyori also spoke and encouraged the losing team to keep their morale high as winning and losing are part and parcel of any game.