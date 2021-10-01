No takers for doctors’ posts in C’lang; DA compelled to extend interview deadline

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 30 Sep: The Changlang district administration (DA) has been compelled to extend the deadline of the walk-in interview for the posts of a gynaecologist and an anaesthesiologist on contractual basis after not receiving a single application for the interview scheduled here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav informed that the deadline of the walk-in interview would be further extended and an advertisement would be reissued, “which will have additional incentive of TA/DA.”

The advertisement for said contractual posts under the National Health Mission had earlier been issued on 6 September, and the district administration, taking into consideration that not many potential applicants or regular doctors are interested in being posted in the district, had included additional perks for potential applicants. These included a monthly remuneration of Rs 1,50,000 for a period of one year and allowing the applicants to take up private practice in Assam.

The disinterest shown by potential candidates towards the generous offer speaks volumes about the pathetic condition of the health facilities in the district.

The general hospital in Changlang town, the headquarters of the district, has for the past many years been functioning without adequate nurses and specialist doctors. Newly recruited doctors posted here are usually reluctant to join their duties, and those who are transferred here often choose to challenge their transfer orders in the court rather than come here and work.

Owing to the shortage of specialist doctors and the general lack of facilities, patients from Changlang are compelled to go to private clinics and hospitals in Assam despite the high cost of treatment there, as they have no choice.

Currently, the general hospital here has a single medicine specialist to look after the needs of the patients, but there is still a huge shortage of doctors and staffers.