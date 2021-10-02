Elaborate arrangements made for APSSB exams on 3 Oct

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the higher secondary level (CHSL) examinations for various posts at 130 centres in 12 districts, including the Itanagar capital region, on 3 October.

The advertisement for the exams had been notified on 10 May, 2021, the board said.

More than 4,500 exam functionaries have been engaged, in addition to 28 observers, 36 coordinators, 12 deputy commissioners, 12 SPs and 12 nodal officers for supervision, coordination and smooth conduct of the examinations, the board said in a statement.

It said it has also deployed police personnel across all centres with senior police officers supervising the security arrangements, and added that no one would be allowed to enter the venues without an admit card.

“Candidates with even-ending roll numbers are directed to come between 7 and 8 am, and those with odd-ending roll numbers are directed to come between 8 and 9 am to avoid crowding at biometric and frisking counters,” the APSSB said.

“Carrying of mobile phones and electronic gadgets is strictly prohibited and, as a preventive measure to stop use of unfair means/malpractices, all mobile internet service providers have been directed to suspend the mobile internet services from 9:30 am to 1 pm on 3 October at respective townships,” the statement said.

“Executive magistrates and flying squads are also deployed to ensure quick action if any candidate is found indulging in any form of cheating or malpractice,” it said, adding that all district superintendents/deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed by everyone involved in the conduct of the examinations, including the candidates.