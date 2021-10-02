Nat’l Voluntary Blood Donation Day observed

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: The National Voluntary Blood Donation Day this year was observed by the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and the state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society at the DK convention hall here on Friday.

Addressing the event, SBTC DD Dr Joram Khopey spoke about “the blood service in Arunachal Pradesh, the various developments in blood bank equipment and the altruistic act of VBB.”

Health Services Director Dr M Lego lauded the role of voluntary blood donors, while ICR DC Talo Potom stressed on the importance of voluntary blood donation and urged youths and educational institutions to organize blood donation camps.

Individuals and organizations that have provided exemplary service in the field of voluntary blood service were felicitated. The individuals included Thomas Bagang, Pura Nado, Nyami Doji, Tapo Ngute Gunsar, Dikno Romin, Oie Jerang, Marto Ronya, Marge Kamnyi, Terchi Gapak, Paktik Ronya and Yaken Digiam.

Among the organizations, the Aalo unit of the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors Organization (AVBDO), the NERIST’s NSS unit, Aalo-based SFS College’s NSS unit, the Vihangam Yoga Sansthan, the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, the Tanw Supum Dukum, the All East Kameng Capital Students Union, the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing, the Apatani Students’ Union, the Galo Welfare Society, the NSS unit of the VK College of Teacher’s Education, Magic Club Arunachal, the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association, and the Home Makers group were felicitated.

The winners of the online speech and oration competition on ‘Voluntary blood donation’ were given cash prizes and certificates. Riknya Kamcham, Nang Lisa Manpang and Rose Mary Bam won the first, second and third position, respectively.

TRIHMS BBO Dr Tashi Paleng, Dr Rijum Tasso Karbak from the Aalo GH, BPGH (Pasighat) LT Backstar Sohbar, GTGH (Ziro) LT Kago Tayo, TRIHMS Nursing Officer Maya Nath, and Ira Das Gupta of RKMH were also felicitated.

The SBTC and the APSACS also launched their official website. A good number of voluntary donors turned up to donate blood.

In West Siang, the AVBDO, in collaboration with SFS College, organized a blood donation camp at the general hospital in Aalo to mark the day.

The camp was sponsored by the SBTC.

Doctors, nurses, college students and members of the AVBDO participated in the drive.

In East Siang, the military station in Rayang organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with BPGH and the AAUN Foundation. Fifty-six soldiers, senior officers and retired veterans donated blood at the camp. (DIPR, with inputs from DIPROs)