Performance of banks reviewed

BOMDILA, 1 Oct: West Kameng DC Karma Leki convened a district consultative committee meeting here on Friday to discuss the overall performance of the banks in the district.

Representatives of banks and the HoDs concerned deliberated on schemes like KCC, PMEGP, PMMY, SHGs, NULM, PMJDY, Swalamban Yojana, etc.

The DC advised the bankers to improve the CD ratio of the district and asked them to “proactively follow up the DDU- Swalamban Yojana at their regional office.” He also stressed on installing ATMs in all the un-banked areas, and on encouraging women to open bank accounts under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana.

The matter of bank accounts for students, along with the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and the Atmanirbhar Bhagwani Yojana were also discussed.

It was decided in the meeting to shift the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank branch from Bhalukpong to Thrizino, and to install ATMs in Thrizino, Balemu, Shergaon and Sharada Mission, Khasso, and to open customer service points in remote areas of the district. (DIPRO)