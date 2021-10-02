GoAP lifts suspension on issuing ILPs, PAPs with condition

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: The state government on Friday lifted the suspension on issuing tourist inner line permits (ILP) and protected area permits (PAP), paving the way for resuming tourism activities in the state.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 30 September, informed government spokesperson Bamang Felix.

“In a major decision, the cabinet decided to lift the suspension of tourist inner line permit and protected area permit and resume the tourism activities,” said Felix.

He reiterated that the issuing of the permits had been suspended in order to manage the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Since the Covid-19 situation is currently under control in the country and the state, the cabinet decided to lift the suspension and allow all tourism activities in the state of Arunachal, with advisory to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said.

However, he added that the cabinet has decided to allow entry of only fully vaccinated tourists at this point.

“The decision of the cabinet will benefit the tour operators, hoteliers, cab operators, homestays and all tourism-related stakeholders as they have been facing enormous economic hardship due to the suspension,” Felix said.