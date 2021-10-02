Natung visits rice bowl area of Tawang, stresses on self-reliant Arunachal

KITPI, 1 Oct: Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung visited Jamkhar village in Kitpi circle of Tawang district on Friday and reiterated the importance of making the state self-sufficient.

The village and its surrounding areas are considered to be the rice bowl of the district.

During the visit, Kitpi EAC Tsering Chedon informed Natung, who also holds the WRD portfolio, about the area’s potential and the problems that the local farmers are facing.

She said that the villagers require solar fences to protect their crops from animals. She informed that the fences that have already been put up do help keep smaller animals away “but do little to keep monkeys away.”

The villagers requested for building higher solar fences, so that monkeys are not able to jump over the solar fences that deliver a mild electric shock.

Chedon also apprised the minister of the need for a channel/storm water drainage in an area in Jamkhar village.

During his interaction with village elders, panchayat representatives and government officials, Natung said that he would raise the matter with the department and work to resolve the issues.

He said that he wanted to see the projects being implemented by the department in the area, and that he was happy to see the progress of work.

“It is important to see the projects instead of just reading about them on paper because on paper a lot is achieved but when we visit the sites of the projects, not much is done,” he said.

The minister also said that the government will support any work that needs to be done relating to drainage system in the area and fencing of agricultural fields.

Natung asked the residents to cooperate with local MLA Tsering Tashi for the progress of the area.

“The motive of Chief Minister Pema Khandu is to develop the state and to make the state self-reliant,” the minister said, and added that “it is important to become self-reliant and self-sufficient for the progress of the state.”

Earlier, in Tawang, Natung along with Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak and Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam planted tree saplings.