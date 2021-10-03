APSCPCR conducts awareness meet on POCSO Act

KHONSA, 2 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) organized an awareness programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here in Tirap district on Friday.

The members of the commission, led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu, discussed the POCSO Act and the powers and functions of the commission and the child welfare committees (CWC) with the stakeholders.

Responding to a request from Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, Ringu assured that she would initiate steps for strengthening the anganwadi centres in the district. She urged the WCD deputy director, the members of the CWC and the CDPOs to visit the anganwadi centres regularly to ensure their proper functioning.

When Judicial Magistrate Christina Norbu apprised Tirap DC Taro Mize of the problems being faced by the JMFC office staffers due to lack of proper infrastructure for JJB sittings in the district, the DC assured to provide accommodation in the mini-secretariat after the inauguration of the building (Block A).

He also said that the district administration is trying its best to address all issues pertaining to water supply, electricity, road connectivity, etc, with the help of the departments concerned.

Earlier, the ZPC spoke on the ill-effects of child and early marriages, and the importance of educating girl children. She urged the APSCPCR to look into the issues.

Tirap SP Kardak Riba said that there is shortage of staff and trained officers to deal with child-related cases in the district.

“Crimes against children and conflict with law are less in Tirap as compared to other districts. Only eight such cases were recorded in the last five years,” he said.

WCD DD Hacham Bangsia also spoke.

WWA chairperson Sontung Bangsia, who is also the chief functionary of the Care Me Home Drugs De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre in Charju, sought to know whether juvenile drug addicts can be accommodated along with adults in the de-addiction centre. (DIPRO)