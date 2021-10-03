Soldiers, veterans donate blood

RAYANG, 2 Oct: Fifty-six military men, including senior officers and retired veterans, donated blood during a blood donation camp organized at the military station here in East Siang district on the occasion of the National Blood Donation Day on Friday.

The camp was conducted with technical assistance from Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat, and the AAUN Foundation, and was attended by the military station commander, senior army officers, Dr Dilem Modi and

staffers of BPGH, besides retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao and Kingman Komut of the AAUN Foundation.