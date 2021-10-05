Entrepreneurship programme on rabbit farming

[ Geyir Riba ]

Rabbit (Oryctolagus cuniculus) farming is one of the fastest growing micro-livestock enterprises. Rabbit is preferred as a sustainable source of protein in an era when climate change, population and changing meat consumption pattern are exponentially growing. Additionally, rising per capita income, growing urbanization, and unfolding globalization are boosting the demand for high-value commodities, including meat. Due to these fast socioeconomic changes, a rapid shift has taken place in the dietary habits in favour of sustainable sources of protein, such as rabbit meat.

Rabbit farming can be sustainable because rabbits can be raised on a grain-free diet. In view of the rising prices and increasing demand for grains, the ability to raise a good protein source on garden forage is a plus point and rabbits are characterized by fast growth rate, high fecundity, high feed conversion efficiency and early maturity. With good husbandry, rabbits can produce above 40 kits per annum, compared to one calf for cattle and up to two kids in goats. Also, rabbits are considered free from odour. They are noiseless and can adapt to many ecosystems, unlike many of the larger ruminants.

Housing

Climate stress is the major factor which affects reproduction and growth in rabbit husbandry. The ideal temperature and humidity for rabbit is between 10 to 20 degrees Celsius and 75 percent RH at 16 degrees Celsius. Broiler rabbits can be reared in deep litter system, cage system, and in hutches.

Deep litter system (pen system): In this system, the floor must be of concrete, which makes it easy for cleaning and prevents rabbits from making holes, such being their habit. The floor is to be covered with paddy husk, paddy straw, saw dust, etc.

Cage system: In this system, the cages are all on one level. They usually open at the top and they can be suspended by a chain or a wire from the roof or set on the ground. Litter and urine drops into pits under the cage. In this type of cage, no elaborate ventilation is required. The major disadvantage is low animal concentration per square metre of bedding.

California cages: In this system, the cages are placed step by step: one desk higher than the other but not above it. Litter drops beneath the cage and is collected the same way as in the flat desk system. The advantage of this type of cage arrangement is a slight increase in animal density per square metre of building.

Multi-tier system: In this system, cages are arranged one above the other and the manure and urine are collected in a tray beneath the cage. The advantage of this system is that it causes higher animal concentration per square metre of area. But the system requires elaborate ventilation and more labour in cleaning the sheds daily

Hutches: Outdoor hutches should be in a sheltered location, raised off from the ground with sloping, waterproof roofing and well protected from predators. Hutches are made out of wood, asbestos and welded wire mesh.

Feeding management of rabbit

Rabbits are primarily monogastric herbivorous animals and consume types of grains and pulses (sorghum, Bengal gram, wheat, etc) and legumes (alfalfa, berseam, etc) or their leaves. Normally, rabbit feed and drink water throughout the day, but feeding nocturnally is the common phenomena. A lactating doe needs the richest and most concentrated feed.

In an organized farm, feeding of concentrate in palletized form is the most common practice. The diameter of the pellets should be 3-4 mm with 10-15 mm length. Feeding of rabbits in pellet form is more desirable than mash of ground form.

Fibre requirement: Fibre is the single most important component of the rabbit diet. The particle size and digestibility of the fibre are also important. The rabbit needs large indigestible fibre particles to drive the gastrointestinal system, and to maintain healthy peristalsis.

Protein requirement: The recommended protein level of the diets is 12 to 14 percent. Higher protein levels of 16 to 20 percent may be used for breeding stock, and 15 percent for growth.

Fat requirement: The dietary requirement for fats is 1 to 3 percent. One percent fat is suitable for maintenance, and 3 percent for pregnancy and growth. However, many rations have increased fat content to increase palatability.

Carbohydrate requirement: Rabbits have little requirement for carbohydrate. However, many pets and house rabbits are fed starchy and sugary treats regularly. This causes obesity and encourages enterotoxaemia.

Vitamins and minerals: During the process of digestion, the microflora in the caecum synthesize Vitamins B, C and K. These are then returned to the rabbit in the caecotrophes ingested during caecotrophy. Vitamins A, D and E are included in the pelleted ration.

Concentrated ration should not be stored for longer than three months as the vitamin content will deteriorate over time. Vitamin B and K supplementation must be considered for rabbits that are unable to practice caecotrophy.

Management

Good management includes handling, feeding, breeding, disease control, sanitation, etc. Rabbits are restless animals. They should be handled gently and carefully, so that they are not frightened. Strict sanitation practices are of paramount importance in rabbit farming. Improper or inadequate sanitation may lead to various infections through spread of infective germs. Some breeders may prefer to make arrangement to identify the breed. Identification may be made permanently through the use of rings, tattooing in the ear, ear notching, ear clip or colour-coded ear button. Leg ring can also be used for this purpose.

Transportation has significant implications in small breeds. Rabbits are delicate and hence are susceptible to changes in climate and long journeys.

Economics of rabbit production

The major constraint is unavailability of a well-organized market for rabbit meat. The rabbit breeder either utilizes the product himself or sells it in the neighbourhood. Also, people recognize rabbits as pets and fancy toy animals, which prevents their slaughter, and due to low consumer demand, insufficient promotion, unsteady supply, unreasonable price, competition with other meat, lack of product diversification and poorly developed market channels are the true constraints.

Rabbit production and marketing can be improved through proper training, in which nutritional value of rabbit meat should be praised, so that farmers can recognize rabbits as a beneficiary prolific meat animal species instead of considering them as pet animals. Moreover, in our state, major agricultural farming activities are predominantly performed by women. They can be further motivated to have small-scale units and organize their market.

If success is achieved, it may be possible to expand community markets to urban areas, involving marketing research and development, provided sufficient and increasing volume of rabbit meat supplies exist. Once link between the rural community and the urban market becomes firmly established, the development of large-scale commercial rabbit operations may be encouraged. (The contributor is a student at the College of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry, Jalukie, Nagaland)