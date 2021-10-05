U-17 dist level Subroto Mukherjee/school games commences

DOIMUKH, 4 Oct: The ninth boys’ and the third girls’ U-17 district level Subroto Mukherjee/school games (football championship and first district level kho-kho championship) was kicked off at the Rono ground here on Monday by Papum Pare DDSE TT Tara.

In his inaugural speech, the DDSE urged the teachers to encourage their students to take part in co-curricular activities “as it aids in their personality development, giving them a chance to thrive beyond the subjects prescribed in the syllabus.”

He advised all participating students to maintain discipline and sportsmanship.

The inaugural boys’ football match was played between GHSS Doimukh and GSS Mani, in which Doimukh defeated Mani with a huge margin of 7-1 goals.

In the second match, Boum Kakir Mission School, Midpu defeated GSS RGU Complex boys’ team by 3-0 goals.

In the girls’ kho-kho event, BK Mission defeated GSS RGU Complex in the first match, while in the second match VKV Balijan defeated GSS, Mani.

In the boys’ category, GHSS Doimukh won against BK Mission.