15 provisionally selected for land allotment in C’lang HQ

CHANGLANG, 5 Oct: Two persons from Namtok circle, three each from Khimiyang, Yatdam and Kantang circles and four from Changlang circle have been provisionally selected to be allotted land in Changlang district headquarters, following a draw of lots to select 15 poor and landless people from the five circles for the purpose.

The step is an initiative of Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav.

The selected persons are required to submit the requisite documents in original to CO Goju Sikom on 7 and 8 of this month for final selection; else the allotment will be given to persons in the reserved list.

The draw of lots was held in the presence of the DC, ZPMs, the DPO, the UD&H EE, the CO, the DLRSO and the people who had applied for allotment. (DIPRO)